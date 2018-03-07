32 E FORT AVENUE

Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 1500+ sqft rowhome in Riverside, just a short walk to Light St. shops and Riverside Park. Home has been renovated with high-end finishes throughout, including a wood burning fireplace, custom wainscoting, granite countertops, Viking appliances and wine fridge, pot filler faucet, and 3rd floor loft with wet bar and mini fridge. The home has plenty of outdoor space on a large rooftop deck and an outdoor patio on the main floor. The master bedroom on the second floor has a walk-in closet and en suite master bathroom, including a double shower. The second bedroom also has a guest bathroom updated with modern finishes in the hallway. Washer and dyer on the upper level. The finished, full-height, basement is perfect for a 3rd bedroom as the space has its own full bath. Perfect for roommates! Home has a video doorbell and a security system can be activated by the tenant.One month security deposit. Application and credit check will be required. No smoking and no pets. Utilities and water are the responsibility of the tenant.