Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

32 E FORT AVENUE

32 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

32 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 1500+ sqft rowhome in Riverside, just a short walk to Light St. shops and Riverside Park. Home has been renovated with high-end finishes throughout, including a wood burning fireplace, custom wainscoting, granite countertops, Viking appliances and wine fridge, pot filler faucet, and 3rd floor loft with wet bar and mini fridge. The home has plenty of outdoor space on a large rooftop deck and an outdoor patio on the main floor. The master bedroom on the second floor has a walk-in closet and en suite master bathroom, including a double shower. The second bedroom also has a guest bathroom updated with modern finishes in the hallway. Washer and dyer on the upper level. The finished, full-height, basement is perfect for a 3rd bedroom as the space has its own full bath. Perfect for roommates! Home has a video doorbell and a security system can be activated by the tenant.One month security deposit. Application and credit check will be required. No smoking and no pets. Utilities and water are the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
32 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 32 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
32 E FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 32 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 32 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 32 E FORT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 32 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 E FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 32 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 32 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 32 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 E FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
