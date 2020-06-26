315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE

Amenities

Homeland Gem! This tastefully furnished 3 bedrooms with 2 full and half bathrooms single family home located in the coveted Homeland neighborhood is ready for move in by July 1st. This home comes with original hardwood flooring and is freshly painted throughout. You are greeted by the beautiful living room with fireplace that leads to the elegant formal dining room, with warm ambiance kitchen that comes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room opens to the sun room then the outdoor garden where you can enjoy your cup of tea and a good book. Bedrooms and full size bathroom are located on the second level. The basement serves as another entertainment area with full size bathroom and laundry room with plenty of storage space. Serene backyard is graced by a rose wall, easy care lawn maintenance and newly installed fencing. You have your own private and guest parking. Easy access to Loyola, Notre Dame, I-83 and downtown Baltimore. Contact listing agent for application. Minimum credit score of 650. Proof of income: 4 paystubs or 2 years tax returns for self employed.