Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM

315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE

315 Woodbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Woodbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Homeland Gem! This tastefully furnished 3 bedrooms with 2 full and half bathrooms single family home located in the coveted Homeland neighborhood is ready for move in by July 1st. This home comes with original hardwood flooring and is freshly painted throughout. You are greeted by the beautiful living room with fireplace that leads to the elegant formal dining room, with warm ambiance kitchen that comes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room opens to the sun room then the outdoor garden where you can enjoy your cup of tea and a good book. Bedrooms and full size bathroom are located on the second level. The basement serves as another entertainment area with full size bathroom and laundry room with plenty of storage space. Serene backyard is graced by a rose wall, easy care lawn maintenance and newly installed fencing. You have your own private and guest parking. Easy access to Loyola, Notre Dame, I-83 and downtown Baltimore. Contact listing agent for application. Minimum credit score of 650. Proof of income: 4 paystubs or 2 years tax returns for self employed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have?
Some of 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 WOODBOURNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
