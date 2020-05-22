All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3145 Tilden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3145 Tilden Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:43 PM

3145 Tilden Drive

3145 Tilden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3145 Tilden Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Tucked back in a quaint corner of Baltimore on Tilden Dr. Adorable street to live on with tons of charm. Hardwood floors throughout at this property. Updated kitchen boasts soft close kitchen cabinets, stainless steel top of the line appliances and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. Walk out the back door to your deck. Plenty of space for gardening and a BBQ. Bathroom has a unique barn style door and vaulted ceilings with a large skylight. Washer and dryer come with the home. Basement has ample storage space. Tenant pays all utilities. I'm sorry but no pets please. Please call/text Katie at (410)775-1500 with any questions. Already know you love it? Visit our website (just copy and paste link into your browser): sspropertyservicesllc.managebuilding.com to fill out the FREE required application. Once qualification is verified, we can have a showing scheduled for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Tilden Drive have any available units?
3145 Tilden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 Tilden Drive have?
Some of 3145 Tilden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Tilden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Tilden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Tilden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Tilden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3145 Tilden Drive offer parking?
No, 3145 Tilden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Tilden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 Tilden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Tilden Drive have a pool?
No, 3145 Tilden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Tilden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3145 Tilden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Tilden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Tilden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland