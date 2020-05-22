3145 Tilden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Tucked back in a quaint corner of Baltimore on Tilden Dr. Adorable street to live on with tons of charm. Hardwood floors throughout at this property. Updated kitchen boasts soft close kitchen cabinets, stainless steel top of the line appliances and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. Walk out the back door to your deck. Plenty of space for gardening and a BBQ. Bathroom has a unique barn style door and vaulted ceilings with a large skylight. Washer and dryer come with the home. Basement has ample storage space. Tenant pays all utilities. I'm sorry but no pets please. Please call/text Katie at (410)775-1500 with any questions. Already know you love it? Visit our website (just copy and paste link into your browser): sspropertyservicesllc.managebuilding.com to fill out the FREE required application. Once qualification is verified, we can have a showing scheduled for you!