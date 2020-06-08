All apartments in Baltimore
3140 Abell Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:43 PM

3140 Abell Ave

3140 Abell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Abell Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Victorian 3 bedroom and 2 bath row home in Abell just blocks away from Johns Hopkins University and Union Memorial Hospital on a beautiful tree-lined street! This house has hardwood floors, large front porch, washer/dryer, Central AC, and backs up to the community open space! Large partially finished basement. One block away from 32nd Street Waverly Farmers Market!! Cats and dogs are fine with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Abell Ave have any available units?
3140 Abell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Abell Ave have?
Some of 3140 Abell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Abell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Abell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Abell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Abell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Abell Ave offer parking?
No, 3140 Abell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Abell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3140 Abell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Abell Ave have a pool?
No, 3140 Abell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Abell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3140 Abell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Abell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Abell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
