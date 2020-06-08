3140 Abell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Victorian 3 bedroom and 2 bath row home in Abell just blocks away from Johns Hopkins University and Union Memorial Hospital on a beautiful tree-lined street! This house has hardwood floors, large front porch, washer/dryer, Central AC, and backs up to the community open space! Large partially finished basement. One block away from 32nd Street Waverly Farmers Market!! Cats and dogs are fine with additional deposit.

