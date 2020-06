Amenities

3 Level colonial rowhouse located on colorful Abell Avenue in Charles Village! This frontporch beauty is ready!Freshly painted throughout, laminate flooring, central air & heat. Kitchen features granite countertops & updated appliances. Modern full bathroom with separate shower & tub. Half bath on main level. Great spaces inside & out in a most convenient location. Walk to Hopkins, Farmer's Market, restaurants & so much more! Subject to CVBD surtax. $50 application fee per person.