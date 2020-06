Amenities

NOW INCLUDES A FINISHED BASEMENT!! Beautiful single family home in Parkville with a large backyard and off street parking. This charming Craftsman style home boasts countless recent updates, including: 2 year old roof/gutters, new front door in 2014, new windows in 2012, waterproofed basement in 2018, recently replaced central AC & more! This spacious, comfortable home is move in ready and won't last!