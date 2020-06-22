All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3105 Brendan Ave

3105 Brendan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Brendan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed, 1 Bath - Vouchers accepted - Property Id: 41876

Newly rehabbed and spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom row home available. New flooring throughout, new kitchen and appliances are a few of the features of this beautiful house. Lots of natural light throughout. All three bedrooms are generously sized and each has its own closet. The unfinished basement provides tons of extra storage space. Quiet street with ample street parking. Large front porch is perfect for enjoying summer days/evenings. Laundry room with washer and drier in unit. Three bedroom vouchers accepted. Pets considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Brendan Ave have any available units?
3105 Brendan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Brendan Ave have?
Some of 3105 Brendan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Brendan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Brendan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Brendan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Brendan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Brendan Ave offer parking?
No, 3105 Brendan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Brendan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Brendan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Brendan Ave have a pool?
No, 3105 Brendan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Brendan Ave have accessible units?
No, 3105 Brendan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Brendan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Brendan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
