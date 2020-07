Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath upper unit condo with finished attic featuring bonus room that can be used as playroom, office, or even a bedroom. This unit has a private entrance with its own meters and separate utilities. New kitchen, new floors, newer windows, in-unit washer and dryer, spacious yard, street parking. Conveniently located to the bus line, I-95 and I-695. Lead FREE certificate will be provided.