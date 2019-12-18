All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

310 E University Pkwy

310 East University Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

310 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
310 E University Pkwy Available 06/07/20 JHU 2020 Off-Campus 5bd/3ba Charles Village w/ W/D!.. Available June 7th - Awesome 2020 JHU off-campus 5bd/3ba Charles Village end-of-group rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. Overhead lighting throughout. Updated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with Dishwasher. Off-street parking. Ceiling fans. Front & rear porch. Washer/Dryer in unit. Available for 6/7/20!

Utilities are not included!

Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2774419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E University Pkwy have any available units?
310 E University Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 E University Pkwy have?
Some of 310 E University Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E University Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
310 E University Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E University Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 E University Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 310 E University Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 310 E University Pkwy offers parking.
Does 310 E University Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 E University Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E University Pkwy have a pool?
No, 310 E University Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 310 E University Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 310 E University Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E University Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E University Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

