Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

310 E University Pkwy Available 06/07/20 JHU 2020 Off-Campus 5bd/3ba Charles Village w/ W/D!.. Available June 7th - Awesome 2020 JHU off-campus 5bd/3ba Charles Village end-of-group rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. Overhead lighting throughout. Updated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with Dishwasher. Off-street parking. Ceiling fans. Front & rear porch. Washer/Dryer in unit. Available for 6/7/20!



Utilities are not included!



Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



