Sensational four bedroom Patterson Park renovation awaits the choosiest of tenants. Four large bedrooms and three full baths make for the perfect roommate situation. Enjoy private parking and roof top deck. Home was fully renovated in last two years....enjoy all the modern amenities one would want. Clean and ready for your immediate move in!