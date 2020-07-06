31 N Patterson Park Ave

Amenities
4 bedrooms 3.5 bath town home located in Patterson Park. This is a custom home with hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen, tiled bathrooms and a three level deck. You have access to everything the city has to offer; night life, shopping restaurants and so much more. JHMI shuttle stops at the end of the block. 1-minute walk to Patterson Park. 5 Minute Walk to BMore Licks and/or The Corner Juice Bar!
Property Highlights:
* Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances
* Hardwood flooring
* All bedrooms on the 2nd floor or above
* 1 Finished bonus room in the basement
* Each bathroom features a spa-style jetted tub
* 3 level rear deck for lounging and
* Laundry room
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5483640)