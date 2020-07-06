31 N Patterson Park Ave

Amenities

4 bedrooms 3.5 bath town home located in Patterson Park. This is a custom home with hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen, tiled bathrooms and a three level deck. You have access to everything the city has to offer; night life, shopping restaurants and so much more. JHMI shuttle stops at the end of the block. 1-minute walk to Patterson Park. 5 Minute Walk to BMore Licks and/or The Corner Juice Bar!



Property Highlights:



* Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances

* Hardwood flooring

* All bedrooms on the 2nd floor or above

* 1 Finished bonus room in the basement

* Each bathroom features a spa-style jetted tub

* 3 level rear deck for lounging and

* Laundry room



No Pets Allowed



