Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

31 N Patterson Park Ave

31 N Patterson Park Ave
Location

31 N Patterson Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
4 bedrooms 3.5 bath town home located in Patterson Park. This is a custom home with hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen, tiled bathrooms and a three level deck. You have access to everything the city has to offer; night life, shopping restaurants and so much more. JHMI shuttle stops at the end of the block. 1-minute walk to Patterson Park. 5 Minute Walk to BMore Licks and/or The Corner Juice Bar!

Property Highlights:

* Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances
* Hardwood flooring
* All bedrooms on the 2nd floor or above
* 1 Finished bonus room in the basement
* Each bathroom features a spa-style jetted tub
* 3 level rear deck for lounging and
* Laundry room

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 N Patterson Park Ave have any available units?
31 N Patterson Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 N Patterson Park Ave have?
Some of 31 N Patterson Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 N Patterson Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
31 N Patterson Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 N Patterson Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 31 N Patterson Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 31 N Patterson Park Ave offer parking?
No, 31 N Patterson Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 31 N Patterson Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 N Patterson Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 N Patterson Park Ave have a pool?
No, 31 N Patterson Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 31 N Patterson Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 31 N Patterson Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 31 N Patterson Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 N Patterson Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

