All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 309 S Clinton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
309 S Clinton St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

309 S Clinton St

309 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
309 S Clinton St Available 08/01/19 Spacious Patterson Park 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Newly renovated, 2 bedroom , 1 full bath with spacious Kitchen and Dining Area. Includes a high efficiency HVAC system, new appliances, storage in a finished basement, and a backyard pad perfect for grilling in the summertime. Located on a great block with a wide road that makes parking convenient and accessible.

Short Distance from Johns Hopkins University, Canton Waterfront, Fell's Point, and Highlandtown.

One year lease minimum with one month security deposit due to secure the house. No vouchers, no pets, no smoking. Available Mid-July.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4940496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S Clinton St have any available units?
309 S Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S Clinton St have?
Some of 309 S Clinton St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Clinton St pet-friendly?
No, 309 S Clinton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 309 S Clinton St offer parking?
Yes, 309 S Clinton St offers parking.
Does 309 S Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Clinton St have a pool?
No, 309 S Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 309 S Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 S Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland