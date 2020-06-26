Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

309 S Clinton St Available 08/01/19 Spacious Patterson Park 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Newly renovated, 2 bedroom , 1 full bath with spacious Kitchen and Dining Area. Includes a high efficiency HVAC system, new appliances, storage in a finished basement, and a backyard pad perfect for grilling in the summertime. Located on a great block with a wide road that makes parking convenient and accessible.



Short Distance from Johns Hopkins University, Canton Waterfront, Fell's Point, and Highlandtown.



One year lease minimum with one month security deposit due to secure the house. No vouchers, no pets, no smoking. Available Mid-July.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4940496)