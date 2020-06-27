All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 308 SCOTT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
308 SCOTT STREET
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

308 SCOTT STREET

308 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

308 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home! This home features an open floor plan, 2 family rooms, stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, hardwood flooring on main level and so much more! The attached one car garage plus two additional driveway spaces make parking convenient. This home is within walking distance of the University of Maryland Hospital, Medical and Dental Schools, and within close proximity to Johns Hopkins University, Hospital and Medical School, Downtown Baltimore, the MARC train, BWI, the Light Rail, public transportation, the stadiums and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
308 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 308 SCOTT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
308 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 308 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 308 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 308 SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 308 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 308 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 308 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 308 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 308 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 SCOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland