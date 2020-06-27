308 SCOTT STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home! This home features an open floor plan, 2 family rooms, stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, hardwood flooring on main level and so much more! The attached one car garage plus two additional driveway spaces make parking convenient. This home is within walking distance of the University of Maryland Hospital, Medical and Dental Schools, and within close proximity to Johns Hopkins University, Hospital and Medical School, Downtown Baltimore, the MARC train, BWI, the Light Rail, public transportation, the stadiums and major highways.