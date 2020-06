Amenities

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN FELLS POINT! OUTSTANDING LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. HOUSE FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, EXPOSED BRICK WALLS, MODERN KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ HALF BATH COULD MAKE A GREAT 3RD BEDROOM. UPPER LEVEL HAS TWO BEDROOMS & TWO FULL BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE NOOK IN THE HALLWAY. ENCLOSED STAIRWAY TO ROOFTOP DECK WITH NICE CITY VIEWS! SORRY, NO VOUCHERS. AVAILABLE FOR RENT AS SOON AS 7/15.