308 E Fort Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Riverside/Federal Hill boasts an open floorplan, hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. The fully-equipped eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The second level provides 2 bedrooms, each with their own full bath while the top-level features a full master suite with a huge custom shower! Additonal features include a rooftop deck and full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Located just a block from Riverside Park with easy access to the heart of Federal Hill as well as I95 for an easy commute.



Pets up to 75lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



