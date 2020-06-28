All apartments in Baltimore
308 E Fort Ave

308 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Riverside/Federal Hill boasts an open floorplan, hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. The fully-equipped eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The second level provides 2 bedrooms, each with their own full bath while the top-level features a full master suite with a huge custom shower! Additonal features include a rooftop deck and full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Located just a block from Riverside Park with easy access to the heart of Federal Hill as well as I95 for an easy commute.

Pets up to 75lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5122647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E Fort Ave have any available units?
308 E Fort Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 E Fort Ave have?
Some of 308 E Fort Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E Fort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
308 E Fort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E Fort Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 E Fort Ave is pet friendly.
Does 308 E Fort Ave offer parking?
No, 308 E Fort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 308 E Fort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 E Fort Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E Fort Ave have a pool?
No, 308 E Fort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 308 E Fort Ave have accessible units?
No, 308 E Fort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E Fort Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 E Fort Ave has units with dishwashers.
