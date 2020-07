307 S EXETER STREET

Amenities

RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF LITTLE ITALY. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH INTERIOR WINDOWS AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR , JENN-AIR GAS STOVE, ALL APPLIANCES ARE STAINLESS STEEL. SEPARATE DINING AREA. MAIN LEVEL BONUS ROOM (BREAKFAST ROOM/EXERCISE ROOM/DEN). TWO MASTER SUITES. - ONE ON THE 2ND LEVEL, ONE ON THE 3RD LEVEL. BEDROOM BATHROOM, SITTING ROOM. BOTH SPA-LIKE BATHROOMS NEW 2019. ROOF TOP DECK WITH CITY VIEWS. ONE-YEAR ROOF CERT. NEW WASHER/DRYER. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT THE FOOT OF I83, 2 BLOCKS TO WHOLE FOODS, 3 BLOCKS TO WATERFRONT, WALK TO MANY RETAIL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, AND BARS. 10 MINS TO THE TRAIN STATION, 15 MINS TO THE AIRPORT. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING. SEE MATTERPORT 3D VIDEO IN VIRTUAL TOUR.