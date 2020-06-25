307 N Carey Street

Amenities
Renovated Brick Town Home in Poppleton (West Baltimore City) - Wonderful opportunity. Completely renovated town home with hardwood laminate throughout. Main floor living room, convenient powder room, and huge eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with wash/dryer included. Expansive fenced back yard. Master suite with full bath, 2 nice sized bedrooms and shared bath on upper level. Handy storage shed in back yard.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Housing vouchers welcome.
Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to request a showing.
(RLNE3911738)