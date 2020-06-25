All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

307 N Carey Street

307 North Carey Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 North Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Poppleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Renovated Brick Town Home in Poppleton (West Baltimore City) - Wonderful opportunity. Completely renovated town home with hardwood laminate throughout. Main floor living room, convenient powder room, and huge eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with wash/dryer included. Expansive fenced back yard. Master suite with full bath, 2 nice sized bedrooms and shared bath on upper level. Handy storage shed in back yard.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to request a showing.

(RLNE3911738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 N Carey Street have any available units?
307 N Carey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 N Carey Street have?
Some of 307 N Carey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 N Carey Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 N Carey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N Carey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 N Carey Street is pet friendly.
Does 307 N Carey Street offer parking?
No, 307 N Carey Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 N Carey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 N Carey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N Carey Street have a pool?
No, 307 N Carey Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 N Carey Street have accessible units?
No, 307 N Carey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N Carey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 N Carey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
