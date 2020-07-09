All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:08 AM

304 E Belvedere Ave -1

304 E Belvedere Ave · No Longer Available
Location

304 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212
Rosebank

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
This completely renovated semi-detached townhouse boasts 1500+ sqft on 3 finished levels! The main living level features an open floor plan, including living room, dining room, and kitchen. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and an oversized island make up a beautiful and modern kitchen perfect for entertaining! The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. On the lower level, you will find a fully finished, walkout level basement with carpet throughout, and a full bathroom. Enjoy plenty of privacy with a completely fenced in rear yard! Just a stones-throw away from Belvedere Square and the Senator Theater! Bright, open, and inviting. Plenty of street parking. Roland Park Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 have any available units?
304 E Belvedere Ave -1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 have?
Some of 304 E Belvedere Ave -1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 currently offering any rent specials?
304 E Belvedere Ave -1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 pet-friendly?
No, 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 offer parking?
No, 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 does not offer parking.
Does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 have a pool?
No, 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 does not have a pool.
Does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 have accessible units?
No, 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E Belvedere Ave -1 has units with dishwashers.

