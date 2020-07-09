304 E Belvedere Ave -1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

This completely renovated semi-detached townhouse boasts 1500+ sqft on 3 finished levels! The main living level features an open floor plan, including living room, dining room, and kitchen. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and an oversized island make up a beautiful and modern kitchen perfect for entertaining! The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. On the lower level, you will find a fully finished, walkout level basement with carpet throughout, and a full bathroom. Enjoy plenty of privacy with a completely fenced in rear yard! Just a stones-throw away from Belvedere Square and the Senator Theater! Bright, open, and inviting. Plenty of street parking. Roland Park Schools!