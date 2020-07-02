3031 Hamilton Ave

Amenities

1 Bedroom Apartment in Baltimore - Property Id: 237948



JUST REDUCED! This affordable 1 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment in the Hamilton area available for immediate occupancy. Front porch entrance leads to the living room. Spacious eat in kitchen with new tile flooring features updated appliances including an electric stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is located off the kitchen with a full bathroom. Closet space as well as a ceiling fans compliment the living space. Conveniently located in walking distance to stores and bus lines. Gas heat with central air conditioning. Water/sewer utility is included in the rent; tenant pays for their own gas and electric. No on-site laundry. Limited off- street parking available. Security deposit required. Application fee required

Contact us to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237948

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5664054)