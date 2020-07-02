All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3031 Hamilton Ave

3031 Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Hamilton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
1 Bedroom Apartment in Baltimore - Property Id: 237948

JUST REDUCED! This affordable 1 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment in the Hamilton area available for immediate occupancy. Front porch entrance leads to the living room. Spacious eat in kitchen with new tile flooring features updated appliances including an electric stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is located off the kitchen with a full bathroom. Closet space as well as a ceiling fans compliment the living space. Conveniently located in walking distance to stores and bus lines. Gas heat with central air conditioning. Water/sewer utility is included in the rent; tenant pays for their own gas and electric. No on-site laundry. Limited off- street parking available. Security deposit required. Application fee required
Contact us to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237948
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Hamilton Ave have any available units?
3031 Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 3031 Hamilton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Hamilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3031 Hamilton Ave offer parking?
No, 3031 Hamilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 3031 Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3031 Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Hamilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

