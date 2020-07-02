3031 Hamilton Ave

3031 Hamilton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214 Glenham - Bedford
1 Bedroom Apartment in Baltimore - Property Id: 237948
JUST REDUCED! This affordable 1 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment in the Hamilton area available for immediate occupancy. Front porch entrance leads to the living room. Spacious eat in kitchen with new tile flooring features updated appliances including an electric stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is located off the kitchen with a full bathroom. Closet space as well as a ceiling fans compliment the living space. Conveniently located in walking distance to stores and bus lines. Gas heat with central air conditioning. Water/sewer utility is included in the rent; tenant pays for their own gas and electric. No on-site laundry. Limited off- street parking available. Security deposit required. Application fee required Contact us to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237948 Property Id 237948
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
