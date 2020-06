Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3030 O'Donnell St. Available 08/15/20 3030 O'Donnell St. 4BR/3BA TH in the Heart of Canton W/3 Car Parking - RARE OPPORTUNITY! This Beautiful home has location and 3 car parking close to O'Donnell Square the water and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen with updated appliances. Living and dining room are spacious with lovely hardwood floors. 4 large bedrooms with carpet and 3 full bathrooms. Separate laundry room on the first floor. The finished basement has 2 separate rooms with carpet. Fenced yard that is great for cookouts. Available Mid-August $3500.00 monthly + utilities.



(RLNE4134754)