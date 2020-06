Amenities

Absolutely adorable renovation of this sunny porch-front colonial home. Formal floor-plan offers a large living room, dining room and 2 spacious bedrooms. The property is fully updated - brand new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, refinished hardwoods, and more. Call or text to schedule a showing. Amazing walkable Waltherson neighborhood - close to shopping, local farmers market, coffeeshops and transportation.