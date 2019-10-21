3017 WOODHOME AVENUE

Very Clean and Spacious Porch Front Bugalow available for Rent! This home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. First floor Family Room Addition. Eat-in Kitchen and Large Walk-in Pantry. Freshly Painted. New Carpet Upstairs. Hardwood and Tile on First Floor. New Composite Material Front Porch. One Car Garage and Shed for Storage. Driveway for Additional Parking. Gas Cooking and Heat. Available immediately. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
