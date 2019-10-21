All apartments in Baltimore
3017 WOODHOME AVENUE

3017 Woodhome Avenue
Location

3017 Woodhome Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodring

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Clean and Spacious Porch Front Bugalow available for Rent! This home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. First floor Family Room Addition. Eat-in Kitchen and Large Walk-in Pantry. Freshly Painted. New Carpet Upstairs. Hardwood and Tile on First Floor. New Composite Material Front Porch. One Car Garage and Shed for Storage. Driveway for Additional Parking. Gas Cooking and Heat. Available immediately. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE have any available units?
3017 WOODHOME AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE have?
Some of 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3017 WOODHOME AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 WOODHOME AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

