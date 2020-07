Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and rarely available park-front home with parking. Nicely updated and well maintained. Charming features including inlaid wood floors, window seat/storage bench and skylights. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with 3rd bedroom/flex space. Basement was updated in 2017 and includes a kitchenette, large bedroom/living area and full bathroom. Quiet street with gorgeous views of the park right out your front window!