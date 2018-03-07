All apartments in Baltimore
301 W FRANKLIN STREET
301 W FRANKLIN STREET

301 W Franklin St · No Longer Available
Location

301 W Franklin St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
media room
At St. James Place Apartments, you will find beautiful arches, dramatic picture windows, original masonry, and exposed brick walls that will lend character and dimension to your urban lifestyle. You will also enjoy the advantages of ground-floor retail, a fitness room, bike storage room and on-site parking. Our Mount Vernon apartments are located in the heart of a thriving cultural district convenient to the Hippodrome Theatre, the Walters Art Gallery and dozens of other museums, restaurants and theaters. Nearby public transportation will also afford you easy transport throughout the area. Newly renovated apartments feature in unit dual washer/dryer and a commercial laundry on the 1st floor. If you like things historic and hip, you've found home. Additional $30.00 month water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
301 W FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 301 W FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
301 W FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 301 W FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 301 W FRANKLIN STREET offers parking.
Does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 W FRANKLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 301 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 301 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 W FRANKLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
