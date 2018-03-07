301 W FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking bike storage media room

At St. James Place Apartments, you will find beautiful arches, dramatic picture windows, original masonry, and exposed brick walls that will lend character and dimension to your urban lifestyle. You will also enjoy the advantages of ground-floor retail, a fitness room, bike storage room and on-site parking. Our Mount Vernon apartments are located in the heart of a thriving cultural district convenient to the Hippodrome Theatre, the Walters Art Gallery and dozens of other museums, restaurants and theaters. Nearby public transportation will also afford you easy transport throughout the area. Newly renovated apartments feature in unit dual washer/dryer and a commercial laundry on the 1st floor. If you like things historic and hip, you've found home. Additional $30.00 month water fee.