Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Great home in a great location. Just steps from Federal Hill Park, this home features lots of character with some modern features. Features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home with wood floors, separate living room, dining room and kitchen with rear fenced in yard. Central AC for cooling and Hot water radiators for heat. Full unfinished basement for storage. Available 8/1/19 and $45 Application Fee.