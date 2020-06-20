3004 Northway Dr

Amenities
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial. This
home is situated on a quiet street and features four bedrooms, a renovated bathroom with heated
floor, a spacious family room, and separate dining area. Well maintained throughout, this home is
an incredible value for the tenant who needs space, appreciates a modern setting with a
sophisticated feel, and enjoys living in a walkable community! Ample parking available in extended
driveway, fenced in backyard, large covered porch, bar area/entertainment area in the basement.
Under one mile from major bus routes and commuter routes. Walking distance to shopping and
food! PRICED TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! DO NOT WAIT!