Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:22 AM

3004 Northway Dr

3004 Northway Drive · (410) 982-5463
Location

3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial. This
home is situated on a quiet street and features four bedrooms, a renovated bathroom with heated
floor, a spacious family room, and separate dining area. Well maintained throughout, this home is
an incredible value for the tenant who needs space, appreciates a modern setting with a
sophisticated feel, and enjoys living in a walkable community! Ample parking available in extended
driveway, fenced in backyard, large covered porch, bar area/entertainment area in the basement.
Under one mile from major bus routes and commuter routes. Walking distance to shopping and
food! PRICED TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! DO NOT WAIT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Northway Dr have any available units?
3004 Northway Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Northway Dr have?
Some of 3004 Northway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Northway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Northway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Northway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Northway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Northway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Northway Dr does offer parking.
Does 3004 Northway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Northway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Northway Dr have a pool?
No, 3004 Northway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Northway Dr have accessible units?
No, 3004 Northway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Northway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Northway Dr has units with dishwashers.
