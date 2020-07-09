30 S Arlington

Amenities

This charming townhouse is nestled in the Patterson Park area. Entering the home, you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors that trail into the eat in kitchen where, there is plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Appliances such as built in microwave, stove, refrigerator , and dishwasher are all provided. Off the kitchen is a large fenced in back yard. Upstairs on the second floor there are two spacious bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Not to mention the bonus room which would be great as an office or wardrobe area. The basement offers a carpeted area with built in shelving that can be used perfectly as another room. There is also a large closet and half bath room downstairs in the basement. There is even a laundry room with a full -sized washer and dryer



