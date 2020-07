Amenities

This is a suburban home in the city. Lots of space in the yard & it's a corner lot. You will need to agree to cut the grass. Owner updated the kitchen, with appliances & the 2nd floor bath, the flooring and the heating and Central A/C systems. Come see the beauty of a home with lots of work done for your convenience and comfort. No pets please. Application fee is $50. for each adult on the application, for a credit check. Looking for a one or two year lease.