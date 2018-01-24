All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2923 Miles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2923 Miles Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

2923 Miles Ave

2923 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2923 Miles Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Two Bedroom on Quiet Street - This lovely home is located on a quiet homeowner street close to shopping, Downtown Baltimore, I83 and local parks. Enter into the bright living area which is open to your eat in kitchen, all newer floors, updated kitchen and appliances, cozy sunroom off the kitchen where you can walk out to a fully fence landscaped yard. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms which get lots of natural light and a full modern bath. New Heating and CAC system . Ask about the details. NO DOGS PLEASE

EZ to view

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1871763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Miles Ave have any available units?
2923 Miles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Miles Ave have?
Some of 2923 Miles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Miles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Miles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Miles Ave offer parking?
No, 2923 Miles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2923 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Miles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Miles Ave have a pool?
No, 2923 Miles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 2923 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Miles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland