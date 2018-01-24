2923 Miles Ave

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom on Quiet Street - This lovely home is located on a quiet homeowner street close to shopping, Downtown Baltimore, I83 and local parks. Enter into the bright living area which is open to your eat in kitchen, all newer floors, updated kitchen and appliances, cozy sunroom off the kitchen where you can walk out to a fully fence landscaped yard. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms which get lots of natural light and a full modern bath. New Heating and CAC system . Ask about the details. NO DOGS PLEASE



EZ to view



No Dogs Allowed



