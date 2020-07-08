2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE

Amenities

What a beauty! This gorgeously appointed 4BR 2.5 Bath Craftsman home in Lauraville boasts a beautifully open main level floor plan, perfect for easy living and entertaining! Lots of natural light, glowing hardwood floors, trendy paint selections and lovely finishes. 3 well-proportioned BRs upstairs plus a fanulous fully finished Lower Level that offers a spacious Rec Room, Laundry, Full Bath & 4th BR. Picturesque front porch AND a huge rear deck AND a large stamped concrete patio for outdoor enjoyment and dining. Make this inviting home your new landing pad! *$50/month mandatory VIVINT security monitoring fee is INCLUDED in the monthly rent* JUST ACROSS THE STREET from the expanded Zeke's Cafe and a ston'es throw to other neighborhood delights such as: Hamilton Tavern, Big Bad Wolf BBQ, Koco's Pub and more!