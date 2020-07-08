All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE

2905 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
What a beauty! This gorgeously appointed 4BR 2.5 Bath Craftsman home in Lauraville boasts a beautifully open main level floor plan, perfect for easy living and entertaining! Lots of natural light, glowing hardwood floors, trendy paint selections and lovely finishes. 3 well-proportioned BRs upstairs plus a fanulous fully finished Lower Level that offers a spacious Rec Room, Laundry, Full Bath & 4th BR. Picturesque front porch AND a huge rear deck AND a large stamped concrete patio for outdoor enjoyment and dining. Make this inviting home your new landing pad! *$50/month mandatory VIVINT security monitoring fee is INCLUDED in the monthly rent* JUST ACROSS THE STREET from the expanded Zeke's Cafe and a ston'es throw to other neighborhood delights such as: Hamilton Tavern, Big Bad Wolf BBQ, Koco's Pub and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE have any available units?
2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE have?
Some of 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 SOUTHERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

