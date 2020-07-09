2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit Unit 1A Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 1BR/1BA apartment located in Charles Village!

Sought after neighborhood, conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute.



Property highlights:



- Well maintained apartment with hardwood and high ceilings

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Shared backyard and laundry room

- Street is regularly patrolled by security

- Pets welcome with additional deposit

- Tenant responsible for all utilities



Available Now!



