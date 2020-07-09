All apartments in Baltimore
2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A

2904 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit Unit 1A Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 1BR/1BA apartment located in Charles Village!
Sought after neighborhood, conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute.

Property highlights:

- Well maintained apartment with hardwood and high ceilings
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Shared backyard and laundry room
- Street is regularly patrolled by security
- Pets welcome with additional deposit
- Tenant responsible for all utilities

Available Now!

(RLNE5783361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A have any available units?
2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A have a pool?
No, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Guilford Ave Unit 1A does not have units with air conditioning.

