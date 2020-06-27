2903 Glenmore Ave

Amenities
House Share: 1st Floor Bedroom/Bathroom - Property Id: 143706
1st floor bedroom and bathroom in charming Hamilton area of NE Baltimore for student or professional wanting to share 4br/2ba house with male IT professsionl for $750 per month including utilities on quiet dead end street. WiFi, satellite TV, kitchen, dining room, living room, front covered porch, rear deck, DW, WD, refrigerator, microwave, gas oven, and AC window units provided. No smoking inside of house (vaping is ok).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143706p
Property Id 143706
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5070070)