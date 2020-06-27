All apartments in Baltimore
2903 Glenmore Ave

2903 Glenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Glenmore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
House Share: 1st Floor Bedroom/Bathroom - Property Id: 143706

1st floor bedroom and bathroom in charming Hamilton area of NE Baltimore for student or professional wanting to share 4br/2ba house with male IT professsionl for $750 per month including utilities on quiet dead end street. WiFi, satellite TV, kitchen, dining room, living room, front covered porch, rear deck, DW, WD, refrigerator, microwave, gas oven, and AC window units provided. No smoking inside of house (vaping is ok).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143706p
Property Id 143706

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5070070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Glenmore Ave have any available units?
2903 Glenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Glenmore Ave have?
Some of 2903 Glenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Glenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Glenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Glenmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Glenmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2903 Glenmore Ave offer parking?
No, 2903 Glenmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2903 Glenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Glenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Glenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 2903 Glenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Glenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2903 Glenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Glenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Glenmore Ave has units with dishwashers.
