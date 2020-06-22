All apartments in Baltimore
29 E HAMBURG STREET
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

29 E HAMBURG STREET

29 East Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
REDUCED!!! Property just UPDATED & UPGRADED. Fresh paint, Carpets Professionally Steam Cleaned & Bathrooms Refinished!! Recently updated HVAC, Water Heater. Gorgeous 3BD, 2BA in Federal Hill! Over 1360 sq ft. Located just blocks from Bars, Restaurants, and Cross Street Market! Main level has Large Living Room w/ Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting. Bright Clean Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Leads to Private Fenced Backyard w/ Garden. Second Floor 2 huge bedrooms and Full Bath. 3 rd level has Large Master BDRM w/ Full Bath, Fireplace and private Deck. Full Height Basement with Tons of Storage and Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

