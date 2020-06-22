29 E HAMBURG STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REDUCED!!! Property just UPDATED & UPGRADED. Fresh paint, Carpets Professionally Steam Cleaned & Bathrooms Refinished!! Recently updated HVAC, Water Heater. Gorgeous 3BD, 2BA in Federal Hill! Over 1360 sq ft. Located just blocks from Bars, Restaurants, and Cross Street Market! Main level has Large Living Room w/ Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting. Bright Clean Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Leads to Private Fenced Backyard w/ Garden. Second Floor 2 huge bedrooms and Full Bath. 3 rd level has Large Master BDRM w/ Full Bath, Fireplace and private Deck. Full Height Basement with Tons of Storage and Washer/Dryer.