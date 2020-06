Amenities

Be the first to live in this stunning, top to bottom renovation! This spacious, three bedroom, two bathroom townhome boasts brand-new wood floors, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, high-end countertops, abundant cabinetry for storage, and in-home washer/dryer. Come see it today, and move in just in time to enjoy the spring weather from your covered front porch or front yard. Located minutes from John Hopkins Medical Campus, Downtown Baltimore, and more! Available 3/1/2020.