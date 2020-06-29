All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

2811 ODONNELL

2811 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2811 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
parking
tennis court
Location Location Location!! This awesome house is located 1 block off Canton Square. The home boasts 3 bedrooms all on 2nd floor, good size living room, dining space, beautiful updated kitchen (Stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops), plenty of closet and storage space (large back room), wash/dryer, alarm system, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Cantons best kept secret for PARKING! Spots always available out front of the house. 1 Block to Canton Square, 1 Block to Grocery store and storefronts. 2 Blocks to Canton Waterfront park, promenade, restaurants. Less than a Mile walk to heart of Fells Point. 6 Blocks to Patterson Park (Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Sport Fields, Running Paths). Easy access to I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 ODONNELL have any available units?
2811 ODONNELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 ODONNELL have?
Some of 2811 ODONNELL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 ODONNELL currently offering any rent specials?
2811 ODONNELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 ODONNELL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 ODONNELL is pet friendly.
Does 2811 ODONNELL offer parking?
Yes, 2811 ODONNELL offers parking.
Does 2811 ODONNELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 ODONNELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 ODONNELL have a pool?
No, 2811 ODONNELL does not have a pool.
Does 2811 ODONNELL have accessible units?
No, 2811 ODONNELL does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 ODONNELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 ODONNELL has units with dishwashers.

