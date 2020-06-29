2811 ODONNELL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system dog park parking tennis court

Location Location Location!! This awesome house is located 1 block off Canton Square. The home boasts 3 bedrooms all on 2nd floor, good size living room, dining space, beautiful updated kitchen (Stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops), plenty of closet and storage space (large back room), wash/dryer, alarm system, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Cantons best kept secret for PARKING! Spots always available out front of the house. 1 Block to Canton Square, 1 Block to Grocery store and storefronts. 2 Blocks to Canton Waterfront park, promenade, restaurants. Less than a Mile walk to heart of Fells Point. 6 Blocks to Patterson Park (Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Sport Fields, Running Paths). Easy access to I-95