in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH FULLY RENOVATED HOME - Property Id: 262597



Home is where the Heart is.

Beautiful fully renovated property located in Baltimore. Easy to commute for all hospital and civil service employees and close to downtown Baltimore and local colleges. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All new appliances, Large basement that has a washer and dryer. Tenants are required to have renters insurance when lease is signed. Call or email before submitting application.

Tenant pays all utilities.

BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDER & SECTION 8

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262597

No Pets Allowed



