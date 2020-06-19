2807 Woodbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Townhome on the Westside! - Come check out this newly renovated town home on the west side of Baltimore City!! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom and has just been finished. Here are the features that make this place great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms with tall ceilings

2.) 1 Bathroom

3.) New laminate hardwood floors

4.) Fresh paint

5.) New appliances will be added for tenants

6.) Central air and heat!

7.) New kitchen, cabinets and countertop

8.) Washer and dryer will be included!

9.) New porch and fence in back for added security and comfort



This house will not last long! More pics and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



*Vouchers accepted*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719754)