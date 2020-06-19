All apartments in Baltimore
2807 Woodbrook Avenue
2807 Woodbrook Avenue

2807 Woodbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Woodbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Woodbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Townhome on the Westside! - Come check out this newly renovated town home on the west side of Baltimore City!! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom and has just been finished. Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms with tall ceilings
2.) 1 Bathroom
3.) New laminate hardwood floors
4.) Fresh paint
5.) New appliances will be added for tenants
6.) Central air and heat!
7.) New kitchen, cabinets and countertop
8.) Washer and dryer will be included!
9.) New porch and fence in back for added security and comfort

This house will not last long! More pics and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

*Vouchers accepted*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue have any available units?
2807 Woodbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue have?
Some of 2807 Woodbrook Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Woodbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Woodbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Woodbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Woodbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 2807 Woodbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 Woodbrook Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 2807 Woodbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2807 Woodbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Woodbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Woodbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
