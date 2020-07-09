All apartments in Baltimore
2807 East Northern Parkway

2807 East Northern Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2807 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large detached home ready for new occupant. 4 Bedroom home with sunroom off of the kitchen. Large backyard with off-street parking and plenty of parking space. Additional storage space with separate entrance. Perfect for a large family or assistant living business
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 East Northern Parkway have any available units?
2807 East Northern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 East Northern Parkway have?
Some of 2807 East Northern Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 East Northern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2807 East Northern Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 East Northern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2807 East Northern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2807 East Northern Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2807 East Northern Parkway offers parking.
Does 2807 East Northern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 East Northern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 East Northern Parkway have a pool?
No, 2807 East Northern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2807 East Northern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2807 East Northern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 East Northern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 East Northern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

