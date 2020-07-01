2802 BERWICK AVENUE

Amenities

Parkville 2 bedroom apartment available for lease August 7, 2020! This spacious, 900 square foot unit includes dining room, living room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bath. 11' x 11' rear deck is perfect for entertaining or lounging on a warm summer evening. Abundant street parking is available on this quiet side street. Quick access to Harford Road allows an easy commute to downtown Baltimore or fast access to 95 and 695. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer; new vinyl tile in bathroom; attic access for extra storage; and new flooring in bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a 30" gas range.Separately metered for gas & electric; tenant pays 1/2 of monthly water bill.Make an appointment to see this apartment today!