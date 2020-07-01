All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2802 BERWICK AVENUE

2802 Berwick Avenue · (410) 235-9500
Location

2802 Berwick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Parkville 2 bedroom apartment available for lease August 7, 2020! This spacious, 900 square foot unit includes dining room, living room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bath. 11' x 11' rear deck is perfect for entertaining or lounging on a warm summer evening. Abundant street parking is available on this quiet side street. Quick access to Harford Road allows an easy commute to downtown Baltimore or fast access to 95 and 695. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer; new vinyl tile in bathroom; attic access for extra storage; and new flooring in bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a 30" gas range.Separately metered for gas & electric; tenant pays 1/2 of monthly water bill.Make an appointment to see this apartment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE have any available units?
2802 BERWICK AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE have?
Some of 2802 BERWICK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 BERWICK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2802 BERWICK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 BERWICK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2802 BERWICK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2802 BERWICK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 BERWICK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2802 BERWICK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2802 BERWICK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 BERWICK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 BERWICK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
