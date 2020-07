Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

If you’re looking for more space, look no further! This large porch front home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths will surely fit your needs. Updated kitchen with stainless and black appliances, large LR, DR, finished basement, with laundry room that included washer/dryer. Very large room in the basement for a family or play room! Central air, privacy fence and more!