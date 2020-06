Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2738 Kinsey Avenue Available 07/11/20 Charming Home located in Shipley Hill Community! - This 1400 SF home has hardwood floors, central heat. private porch in the rear yard. The living room and dining room are an open floor plan so when you're entertaining your guests they feel even more at home. Come check it out!



Make an appointment to view this lovely home at www.bmoremanagement.com



(RLNE4860980)