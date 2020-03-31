All apartments in Baltimore
2736 Beryl Ave B
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

2736 Beryl Ave B

2736 Beryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2736 Beryl Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Biddle Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**REDUCED PRICE** renovated 1 bedroom unit on a quiet street, WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED!! - This is a freshly renovated 1 bedroom unit located on a nice quiet street in Baltimore! A nice open space with fresh paint.

Here are the things that make this unit great:

1.) 1 Bedroom
2.) 1 Bathroom (marble floor, tiled shower!!)
3.) beautiful hardwood floors
4.) New carpet in living room and bedroom
5.) New HVAC (Plenty of heat)
6.) Best of all...UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

This unit will rent very, very fast. This is a basement apartment and has a separate locked, private entrance from unit above it. We have spared no expense getting this property ready for the right tenant. Give us a call today to do a showing!

***Lots of pictures and online application available at:***

mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE3204087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Beryl Ave B have any available units?
2736 Beryl Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Beryl Ave B have?
Some of 2736 Beryl Ave B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Beryl Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Beryl Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Beryl Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Beryl Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2736 Beryl Ave B offer parking?
No, 2736 Beryl Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Beryl Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Beryl Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Beryl Ave B have a pool?
No, 2736 Beryl Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Beryl Ave B have accessible units?
No, 2736 Beryl Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Beryl Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 Beryl Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
