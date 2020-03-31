2736 Beryl Ave B

Amenities

**REDUCED PRICE** renovated 1 bedroom unit on a quiet street, WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED!! - This is a freshly renovated 1 bedroom unit located on a nice quiet street in Baltimore! A nice open space with fresh paint.



Here are the things that make this unit great:



1.) 1 Bedroom

2.) 1 Bathroom (marble floor, tiled shower!!)

3.) beautiful hardwood floors

4.) New carpet in living room and bedroom

5.) New HVAC (Plenty of heat)

6.) Best of all...UTILITIES INCLUDED!!



This unit will rent very, very fast. This is a basement apartment and has a separate locked, private entrance from unit above it. We have spared no expense getting this property ready for the right tenant. Give us a call today to do a showing!



