Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 12 foot ceilings townhome is available for rent and move in ready. The townhouse is completely renovated from top to bottom. Everything in the house is New. Features: 3 bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs and another half bathroom (Powder room) on the main floor. Completely redesign and upgraded kitchen with Granite countertop, and new stainless Steel appliances. Lots of natural sunlight throughout the house just right for your family:



(RLNE5027823)