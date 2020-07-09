All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:45 PM

2722 FAIT AVENUE

2722 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous end-unit Townhouse with lots of Natural Light. 20ft wide, and bigger than traditional Baltimore row homes. Parking is easy with a 2-car garage and private driveway, along with additional street parking. Gleaming Maple hardwood floors throughout entire house. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, and large island. Whole home Surround Sound System on each level. Master Bath includes a Luxurious Jetted Tub. Stunning Panoramic View of the city from the Rooftop Deck. Prime Location: Only 3 blocks to Patterson Park or Canton Square. Convenient to I-95, I-83, I-895, John Hopkins and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2722 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2722 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2722 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2722 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2722 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2722 FAIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2722 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 FAIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2722 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2722 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2722 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 FAIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

