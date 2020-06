Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2705 White Ave - This single-family home has been beautifully renovated and is located at 2705 White Ave, Baltimore, MD. 2705 White Ave is in the Harford-Echodale - Perring Parkway neighborhood in Baltimore, MD and in ZIP code 21214. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with approximately 1,116 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 6,499 sqft and was built in 1936.



(RLNE4950561)