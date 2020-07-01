2704 E Federal Street

Amenities

Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home located in Baltimore City. The covered front porch welcomes you into an open floorplan on the first floor. The living room opens up into the eat-in kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, gas oven, microwave and dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor with natural light. Stairs lead to the spacious finished lower level that includes a full bath, laundry area with a washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use as well as a separate utility room. There is an exit from the lower level leading to a fenced rear yard. Upper level offers the 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring and the full bath with linen closet. Central Air Conditioning. Gas Heat. Exposed duct work. Street parking. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment.

No Dogs Allowed



