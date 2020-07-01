All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

2704 E Federal Street

2704 East Federal Street · No Longer Available
Location

2704 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse - Property Id: 250818

Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home located in Baltimore City. The covered front porch welcomes you into an open floorplan on the first floor. The living room opens up into the eat-in kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, gas oven, microwave and dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor with natural light. Stairs lead to the spacious finished lower level that includes a full bath, laundry area with a washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use as well as a separate utility room. There is an exit from the lower level leading to a fenced rear yard. Upper level offers the 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring and the full bath with linen closet. Central Air Conditioning. Gas Heat. Exposed duct work. Street parking. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250818
Property Id 250818

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5666609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 E Federal Street have any available units?
2704 E Federal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 E Federal Street have?
Some of 2704 E Federal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 E Federal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2704 E Federal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 E Federal Street pet-friendly?
No, 2704 E Federal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2704 E Federal Street offer parking?
No, 2704 E Federal Street does not offer parking.
Does 2704 E Federal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 E Federal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 E Federal Street have a pool?
No, 2704 E Federal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2704 E Federal Street have accessible units?
No, 2704 E Federal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 E Federal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 E Federal Street has units with dishwashers.

