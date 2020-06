Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated home located in East Baltimore. 2 Bedroom and a den home! This home has all great perks you need! Brand new HVAC system that will give comfort during summer or winter time, updated kitchen inclusive of SS appliances, covered front porch, has separate living and dining area, updated 1.5 baths and brand new washer and dryer! Also includes a fenced in backyard, great for cookouts and outdoor activities! Walking distance from Lake Montebello!