2637 Saint Paul Street TA

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuGLm7DC0lY



Big, freshly renovated, 1 bedroom + office or 2 bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Generous open floor plan for living and dining space. Brand new kitchen, with never used appliances, including a dishwasher and disposal. Sparkling new bathroom with a massive shower. Two bedrooms with plenty of light and closet space. In-unit central heat and air conditioning, so you can set to your own personal comfort level. Convenient laundry room in the building.



Walk to Johns Hopkins main campus or take the Hopkins shuttle, just steps away, to any campus. Convenient to Penn Station, downtown. Walk to Charles Village and Remington food, shopping, nightlife, parks and everything this great neighborhood has to offer.



Cats considered with additional fee and deposit. Tenant pays utilities.