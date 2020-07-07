All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 24 2020 at 6:54 PM

2637 Saint Paul Street TA

2637 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
Location

2637 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuGLm7DC0lY

Big, freshly renovated, 1 bedroom + office or 2 bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Generous open floor plan for living and dining space. Brand new kitchen, with never used appliances, including a dishwasher and disposal. Sparkling new bathroom with a massive shower. Two bedrooms with plenty of light and closet space. In-unit central heat and air conditioning, so you can set to your own personal comfort level. Convenient laundry room in the building.

Walk to Johns Hopkins main campus or take the Hopkins shuttle, just steps away, to any campus. Convenient to Penn Station, downtown. Walk to Charles Village and Remington food, shopping, nightlife, parks and everything this great neighborhood has to offer.

Cats considered with additional fee and deposit. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA have any available units?
2637 Saint Paul Street TA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA have?
Some of 2637 Saint Paul Street TA's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Saint Paul Street TA currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Saint Paul Street TA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Saint Paul Street TA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 Saint Paul Street TA is pet friendly.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Saint Paul Street TA offers parking.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Saint Paul Street TA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA have a pool?
No, 2637 Saint Paul Street TA does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA have accessible units?
No, 2637 Saint Paul Street TA does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street TA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Saint Paul Street TA has units with dishwashers.

