All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2619 Fleet St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2619 Fleet St.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2619 Fleet St.

2619 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2619 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2619 Fleet St. Available 05/08/20 2619 Fleet St//2 Bed, possible 3rd, w Bath Townhouse in Canton - Lovely 2, possible 3rd bedroom in Canton. Large living, dining area with hardwood floors. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. 2 large bedrooms with exposed brick. Back bedroom walks out to large deck. Partially finished basement with full bathroom and storage area. Parking in the back of the home. Available NOW $1850.00 + Utilities.

(RLNE5746434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Fleet St. have any available units?
2619 Fleet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Fleet St. have?
Some of 2619 Fleet St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Fleet St. currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Fleet St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Fleet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 Fleet St. is pet friendly.
Does 2619 Fleet St. offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Fleet St. offers parking.
Does 2619 Fleet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Fleet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Fleet St. have a pool?
No, 2619 Fleet St. does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Fleet St. have accessible units?
No, 2619 Fleet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Fleet St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Fleet St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland