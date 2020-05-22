All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2615 Springhill Avenue

2615 Springhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Springhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2615 Springhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 - HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Unique lovely 2-story row home in the offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Nice sized rooms, high ceilings, front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Springhill Avenue have any available units?
2615 Springhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2615 Springhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Springhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Springhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Springhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Springhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 2615 Springhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Springhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Springhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Springhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 Springhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Springhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 Springhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Springhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Springhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Springhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2615 Springhill Avenue has units with air conditioning.
